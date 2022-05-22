Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Woman gets scammed after trying to buy a dog online

dog generic
dog generic(MGN)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When scrolling through Facebook these days, anything can pop up. “I was just browsing on Facebook, and I saw those cute little white Maltese puppies. I was like oh, you know I really want them,” explains Jennifer Collins. However, just because the dogs are cute and are a good price, it may be too good to be true.

Collins says she was scammed out of $300 when she tried to purchase one of the Maltese puppies she found on Facebook. “This contract that they sent to me, so I was like okay, well they want a contract so this must be reputable.”

Before even getting the dog Collins says she paid the $300, one transaction through Zelle, the other through PayPal’s Friends and Family option. Certain cash apps will allow money to go directly to the seller, making it harder for consumers to dispute it if there is a problem.

RELATED LINK
Grads warned to look out for scams targeting them

“I had on Google Earth and saw where it was, the address that they gave me. Finally, they gave me a phone number. So, we are still at lunch, just enjoying ourselves, and I give it to my daughter who then comes back and says ‘Mom, it’s a google number from Michigan,’” explains Collins.

When Collins confronted the seller about the fake number, she was blocked from contacting her through Facebook Messenger.

Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau says it’s a scam that happens far too often. “You want to make sure that whoever is selling it is a legitimate breeder. You want to make sure that they are registered properly, that they have other licenses. You want to look at their reviews.”

Millions says it’s best to ask questions, do research and never buy a pet without seeing it in person first.

If you are still unsure about purchasing a dog online, you can go to the American Kennel Club or the Better Business Bureau where they will give you credible websites to buy from.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the person who dropped the puppies off was...
4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Latest News

Image from body cam footage.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Body cam shows Orgeron law office brawl; trial set for Wednesday
Zurik: Attention to the Details
ZURIK: Questions raised about NOPD Captain’s position on state board amid paid-detail investigation
Attention to Details: License Plate Readers Pt. 1
ZURIK: Cameras show NOPD officer’s vehicles far away from paid detail shifts
Dennis Perkins
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match
Profit Pump
Profit Pump: 100 years after first patient uses insulin, out-of-pocket costs continue to climb