Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 7 people, 1 dog from flaming boat near Gulfport

Seven boaters and a dog were rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday (May 21) after their...
Seven boaters and a dog were rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday (May 21) after their vessel caught fire off the coast of Gulfport, Miss.(United States Coast Guard)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WVUE) - Seven boaters and an undoubtedly grateful dog were rescued this weekend from a burning boat off the Mississippi coast near Gulfport, the United States Coast Guard said.

The dramatic rescue occurred Saturday (May 21), according to a spokesman from USCG District 8′s command center.

The boat’s occupants issued a mayday call for assistance at 9:26 a.m. after their 45-foot Hatteras vessel caught fire. The Coast Guard responded with an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane and crew dispatched from the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile. The aircrew quickly surveyed the scene and deployed an inflatable rescue life raft into which the boaters and dog scrambled.

From Coast Guard Station Gulfport arrived a 45-foot response boat, whose crew rescued the boaters and dog from the raft, and took them back to safe harbor in Gulfport to be evaluated by emergency medical personnel. Those rescued were said to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

Images from the incident shot by the aircraft’s cameras provided video of the dramatic rescue. The cause of the boat’s fire was not immediately known.

Lt. Cmdr. Kathleen Sullivan, a Mobile-based search-and-rescue mission coordinator, called Saturday’s effort “a seamless example of teamwork and coordination” between multiple Coast Guard and local assets.

“Today officially kicks off National Safe Boating Week,” Sullivan said Saturday. “The prudent actions of those aboard the Hatteras -- hailing mayday to the Coast Guard and all personnel wearing life jackets -- coupled with the quick actions of the aircrew deploying the life raft ultimately allowed the Coast Guard to bring all seven back to shore safely.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the person who dropped the puppies off was...
4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Latest News

K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man goes missing
The Tchefuncte (Chuh-funk-tah) River near the City of Madisonville has been a popular spot for...
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River
dog generic
Woman gets scammed after trying to buy a dog online
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans