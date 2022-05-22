Getting Answers
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, residents are waking up to darkness following storms overnight.

Crews with SWEPCO are working to restore power to affected areas. The hardest hit was Texarkana, Shreveport and Kilgore, according to a news release.

The company expects power to be restored by Sunday night. At the peak, 13,000 customers were without power. As of 9 a.m., about 8,600 still remain without power.

Submit your pics below.

