SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms

(KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, residents are waking up to darkness following storms overnight.

Crews with SWEPCO are working to restore power to affected areas. The hardest hit was Texarkana, Shreveport and Kilgore, according to a news release.

The company expects power to be restored by Sunday night. At the peak, 13,000 customers were without power. As of 9 a.m., about 8,600 still remain without power.

Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water.

Submit your pics below.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.