Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another spasm of gun violence left victims throughout New Orleans early Sunday (May 22), with five people shot and one killed before the break of dawn.

New Orleans police responded to three separate shootings between 12:40 and 3:20 a.m., with victims strewn from downtown’s Central Business District to the Lower Ninth Ward to the French Quarter.

Since the weekend began Friday at 4 p.m., 12 people have been shot in the city -- three fatally -- in seven separate incidents.

Sunday’s bloodshed started downtown, in the 300 block of Baronne Street, two blocks from Canal Street.

Police arrived to the scene at 12:40 a.m. to find three men shot near the corner of Baronne and Gravier streets. The wounded men were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but a 22-year-old victim did not survive his injuries. Witnesses said one man in particular appeared to have been the main target of gunmen who pulled up in a white or light-gray pickup truck, got out and began firing.

Neither the dead man’s identity nor the condition of the other two victims has been disclosed. The NOPD did not say whether it had developed a motive or suspects in the triple shooting.

Three men were shot -- one fatally -- early Sunday (May 22) in the 300 block of Baronne Street in downtown New Orleans' Central Business District, police said. (Josh Roberson/WVUE-Fox 8)

A 16-year-old boy was shot at approximately 3 a.m., about a half-mile away at the intersection of Royal and St. Louis streets in the French Quarter. The NOPD said the victim had been in an “altercation” with an unknown male suspect, who shot the teen twice. The wounded teen was taken for hospital treatment, but police have not disclosed his condition.

About 20 minutes later, the NOPD said a man arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his back. Police said the man was a passenger in a vehicle who was struck when someone opened fire on near North Galvez Street and Fats Domino Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward. The 34-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by the person driving their vehicle with at least one window shot out.

According to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the 22-year-old man fatally shot Sunday morning is at least the 115th homicide victim in New Orleans in the first 142 days of 2022.

The city recorded 119 homicides for the entire year in 2019.

A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. (Josh Roberson/WVUE-Fox 8)

