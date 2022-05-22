East Texas man goes missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — Texas Game Wardens and Cass County sheriff’s deputies were out searching for a Daingerfield, Texas, man Sunday morning.

It was about 10:30 a.m. when they responded to a call about a person missing in the area of Armstrong landing at Lake Wright Patman. He is believed to be on foot in the lake area.

Charles Yaw last was seen sometime Saturday. The 34-year-old man walked into the woods, the storms came up and he never came back out of the area, said Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens.

K-9 teams from Texas Game Wardens and from Task Force 1 in the Fort Worth, Texas, area were called in to assist in the search.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Yaw’s disappearance to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 756-7511.

