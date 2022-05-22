Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man hanging on side of cliff rescued by flight crews

The dramatic rescue of a man on a cliffside by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew was caught on camera. (SOURCE: KGO)
By Cornell Barnard
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) – A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew put themselves at risk, battling high winds to rescue a man hanging off of a cliff over the Pacific Ocean.

The jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera.

Pilot Brent Marker said the man was located midway down the steep cliff.

“We had to do a short search because we weren’t sure where he was on the cliff. Nobody could see him,” he said.

A photo taken of the man shows why he was so tough to spot.

“He was in a very precarious spot, about 500 feet probably off the water, and that’s about a 900 foot cliff,” Marker said.

Marker said weather conditions were working against this mission.

“We were battling some extreme winds, 30 to 40 knot winds,” he said.

Flight Officer and Paramedic David Arias was lowered from the chopper on a tether. He recorded the rescue with a GoPro on his helmet.

He can be seen making contact with the cliff in the video.

At first, the man grabs onto Arias’ legs.

“He actually grabbed onto me, which is a very dangerous thing he did, if I were to have swung away from him, he could have potentially fallen off the cliff,” Arias said.

Seconds later, they met success.

“I told him to kind of stay put on the cliff, then he was able to get into harness and help me out,” Arias said.

The man was lifted off the cliff to safety, and was soon put back on solid ground.

“Miraculously, he had only scrapes and bruises, that’s about it,” Arias said.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but not before thanking the flight crew for their help.

“Yeah, he was pretty grateful to see us, and he was ready to get off the cliff for sure,” Arias said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
SWEPCO crews work to restore power in Texarkana on the morning of Sunday, May 22.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms
Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the person who dropped the puppies off was...
4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says

Latest News

Justin Thomas reacts after his final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern...
Justin Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally
The dramatic rescue of a man on a cliffside by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew was...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man hanging on side of cliff rescued by flight crews
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
'I didn't know how to react': Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire