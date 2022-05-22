Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The body of missing Baton Rouge dentist, Dr. Kenneth St. Romain has been found.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux confirmed the body was found Sunday morning near the site of the fatal boat crash around 8:40 a.m.

In a post to Facebook, St. Romain’s dentistry shared a heartfelt message in memory of the doctor.

Dr. St. Romain’s son was also in the boat and was injured but survived.

A fishing tournament along False River turned deadly after an accident between two boats in the dark of night around 10:30 p.m. Fri., May 20.

Search and rescue crews working a two vessel collision along False River that resulted in two deaths and two injuries in Pointe Coupee Parish May 20. (WAFB)

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shut down the entire river as they searched the waters.

Sheriff Thibodeaux identified the boater found dead shortly after the accident as Shea Mouton, 31, of Fordoche. He identified the person missing as Dr. Kenneth St. Romain.

Two other boaters were also injured, but they were quickly pulled from the water and taken to shore, added the sheriff.

With many people out on their boats this time of year, Sheriff Thibodeaux reminds everyone to make sure they take all safety precautions and make sure to wear a lifejacket.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a fatality on the river, and we don’t want that. This is a place for everybody to come and enjoy the weekends, and we want it to stay that way,” Sheriff Thibodeaux continued.

Authorities suspended their search after sundown on Sat., May 21, but they continued searching for St. Romain at daylight Sunday until his body was recovered.

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain (Submitted)

It is unknown what caused the boats to collide. The investigation is ongoing.

The bodies of Mouton and St. Romain were turned over to the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, officials report.

