Back after COVID-19 hiatus, Run for the Wall motorcycle ride makes Longview stop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The thunderous sound of iron horses were heard in East Texas in an annual motorcycle trek of healing that culminates at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in the nations capitol.

The 32nd Annual Run for the Wall coast-to-coast motorcycle ride, made a stop in East Texas on Sunday.

Nearly 400 riders on the southern route of Run for the Wall made their way to the Longview Fairgrounds.

Many have made the cross-country trip many times.

“When you participate in something so huge, this big, especially for the cause, it just makes it that much more special,” said California rider and Army veteran Robert Deluna.

Riders join the run along three routes across the country and come from all over, including one from Israel with powerful reasons to support it.

“I’m coming from Israel, yes, and especially for this ride. One is the memory of the U.S. military that freed Europe from the Nazis and the Holocaust survivors,” said Israeli rider Max Katz. “My gratitude for the support the United States always granted to the state of Israel.”

Run for the Wall’s mission is to promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends.

“It started off with two Vietnam veteran buddies just riding across the country to raise awareness for those that were left behind,” said event coordinator Jennifer Cross.

“A part of war is a fact that we do lose people and we lose accountability for them, and our main goal is to bring awareness to that fact,” said Nebraska rider Bob Nelson.

The ride also calls for an accounting of all prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“Not only to raise awareness for our POW-MIA, but also to promote healing amongst each other,” Cross said.

In five days, when they reach the nation’s capitol, there will be over 600,000 riders.

They support military personnel all over the world, and honor the memory of those killed in action from all wars.

“There are honestly no words to describe it. It’s something you have to feel,” Cross said.

“This is not about motorcycles. This is about people,” Katz said.

Group leaders say the three routes across America will converge on Washington, D.C. on May 27th.

