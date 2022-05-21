Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died.

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the shooter had not been apprehended. Jackson said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say all of the victims were customers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwood High School
Southwood High closed on May 20
Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
From left to right: Deablo Deshon Lewis, DOB: 6/26/1990; Michael Darnell Peacock, DOB:...
4 Texarkana men arrested for allegedly dealing $5 million worth of drugs; 3 people dead from fentanyl ODs
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Latest News

KSLA Sports - Friday, May 20, 2022
KSLA Sports - Friday, May 20, 2022
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Q&A with Humane Society after puppies were dumped outside shelter in heat
Q&A with Humane Society after puppies were dumped outside shelter in heat
What's the latest with SPAR pools?
What's the latest with SPAR pools?