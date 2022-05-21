Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur community is mourning the death of a young woman who was killed in a crash after graduating from Sulphur High School Saturday.

An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Sulphur police. Sulphur High School identified the deceased as Jesse Harmon.

Sulphur High offered condolences to Jesse’s family and friends Sunday. The school will provide counseling on campus in the coming week for any students in need.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who were... Posted by Sulphur High School on Sunday, May 22, 2022

