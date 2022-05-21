Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate

(MGN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur community is mourning the death of a young woman who was killed in a crash after graduating from Sulphur High School Saturday.

An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Sulphur police. Sulphur High School identified the deceased as Jesse Harmon.

Sulphur High offered condolences to Jesse’s family and friends Sunday. The school will provide counseling on campus in the coming week for any students in need.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who were...

Posted by Sulphur High School on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
SWEPCO crews work to restore power in Texarkana on the morning of Sunday, May 22.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power following overnight storms
Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the person who dropped the puppies off was...
4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says

Latest News

K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man no longer missing
The Tchefuncte (Chuh-funk-tah) River near the City of Madisonville has been a popular spot for...
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River
dog generic
Woman gets scammed after trying to buy a dog online
Seven boaters and a dog were rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday (May 21) after their...
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 7 people, 1 dog from flaming boat near Gulfport
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans