Shreveport foundation holds annual Walk to End Lupus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The R. Tammy Fleming Lupus Foundation held their Annual Walk to End Lupus event on Saturday, May 21, in honor of Lupus Awareness Month.

Tangela Sylvie said her cousin Tammy inspired her and her family to start the foundation after she passed away from lupus. She said their mission is to educate the community about the autoimmune disease.

“This means a lot to me because lupus is my heart. So, I’m an advocate for lupus awareness. When we started we noticed that north Louisiana didn’t have a lupus chapter. We wanted to get something started just to raise awareness in north Louisiana,” said Sylvie.

Dozens of people attended to show their support and donate to the cause.

The walk took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Columbia Park. Eddie Spencer provided the musical entertainment for the day.

