Saturday showers and storms with cooler temperatures next week

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! Today will be fairly similar to the past few days with very warm afternoon and a windy day but showers and storms move in tonight. Some of which may be strong to severe. The rest of next week looks fairly rainy on some days with the best part about it, the temperatures finally dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s!

Through the morning hours, conditions will remain dry and windy. Wind speeds today will be around 10-15mph out of the south, so still humid and warm until a cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. The main uptick in rain and storms activity looks to begin after 6pm near the I-30 corridor so not everyone will be rained out just yet. Showers and storms move into NW LA later in the evening hours through the overnight.

SEVERE POTENTIAL: we’re under a Slight risk for severe storms today which is a level 2 out of 5 on the scaled. Main threats to the ArkLaTex will be for strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. Thankfully the tornado threat remains low for now, but we’ll keep an eye out for any changes.

Sunday morning, as you’re getting ready for work or church, the rain should mostly have moved out. Futuretrack has backed off on the idea of there being rain in the afternoon, but I would still be prepared for a couple showers. Good news is temperatures will be back to below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s! So it will feel much better with the cooler temperatures!

Monday will be nice and cool compared to what it has been like. Highs will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but it shouldn’t effect any plans. It should be nice weather to kick off the work week!

Tuesday is looking to be the wettest of the week. There will be more scattered showers and storms moving through the ArkLaTex. It will be very heavy rain at times and scattered across the ArkLaTex. Just about anytime during the day has a chance for rain. Rain chances are at 60%. You’ll certainly need your umbrella on this day. This will help out by keeping temperatures on the cool side though. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

