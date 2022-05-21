Getting Answers
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community

By Jade Myers
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents came together at Village Square Apartments in an effort to show appreciation and shine a positive light on their community.

Sherri Stewart put the event together in hopes of strengthening the bonds between residents and surrounding neighbors. Members of the Shreveport Fire Department and the Shreveport Police Department were also in attendance.

“I’m hoping that this will bridge the community. I have motorcycle clubs from all areas. I’m hoping that it will bridge the community and let people know in Shreveport we have great people that love each other, safe and community-minded,” said Stewart.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 to hear from a resident on how they believe events like these will help lessen the violence in the area.

