Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

2 people arrested in connection with Harrison County theft of $40K worth of oilfield pipe

Pictured are Danny Kirkland (left) and Bo Brevard. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Pictured are Danny Kirkland (left) and Bo Brevard. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to the theft of more than $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe from a facility in Elysian Fields.

Bo Franklin Brevard, 23, of Deberry, was taken to the Harrison County jail and charged with theft of property between $30K and $150K, a third-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor. His total bond amount was set at $32,500, and he was released Saturday after he posted bail.

According to a post on the Harrison County Facebook page, Danny Lewis Kirkland, 50, of Deberry was also arrested in connection to the alleged theft. He was charged with theft between $30K and $150K, and he has since been released from the Panola County jail after he posted bail on a collective bond amount of $53,000.

“Wow, Facebook … we asked, and you all delivered!” a post on the HCSO Facebook page stated.

The post said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will be working with EnPower Resources to give them the names of the people who provided information, so they can receive the $5,000 reward the company offered

“It is clear that our community supports law and order and refuses to stand by watching criminals victimize our citizens,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said in the Facebook post. “Whether it be a property crime or a crime against a person when our citizens are asked to help, they do so without hesitation. Community involvement is key to the overall success in public safety, and this case is a good example.”

A previous Facebook post stated that the theft occurred on March 1.

One suspect was driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer. A second suspect was driving an older marron Dodge diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

Pictured are the two trucks that were used in the theft of more than $40,000 worth of oilfield...
Pictured are the two trucks that were used in the theft of more than $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

While they were at the EnPower facility, the suspects used the backhoe to load the pipe the Facebook post stated.

Previous story: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for individuals who stole $40K of oilfield pipe

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according...
13-year-old dead after police pursuit results in crash; driver arrested
Residents gather to shed positive light on community.
Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community
Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the person who dropped the puppies off was...
4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Latest News

K-9 units were called in to assist in the search May 22, 2022, for a missing Daingerfield,...
East Texas man goes missing
The Tchefuncte (Chuh-funk-tah) River near the City of Madisonville has been a popular spot for...
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River
dog generic
Woman gets scammed after trying to buy a dog online
Seven boaters and a dog were rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday (May 21) after their...
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 7 people, 1 dog from flaming boat near Gulfport
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans