13-year-old dead following Friday night crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager lost her life following a crash that took place on Friday night.

Brenda Adler, 13, died at the scene of the wreck at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office. The vehicle crashed in the 600 block of Montrose Drive, that’s in Shreveport’s Pierremont neighborhood.

Adler was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a chase. The chase came to an end when the vehicle hit a brick wall and flipped, pinning the teen, according to La. State Police.

Authorities state that the crash took place around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy was ordered.

