SFD Bomb Squad investigating suspicious package near Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department received a call about a suspicious package at around 12:13 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Surveyors were in the area near the corner Colquitt and Dean Road at the time and reported the package to the department. Upon arrival, SFD requested assistance from their Bomb Squad Technicians.

Investigators are currently examining the package and making sure the area is safe. SFD says a forensic examination will be performed to determine how the technicians proceed.

The roads have been reopened to traffic and officials say there is no threat to the public.

