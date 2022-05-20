Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official has been ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

A Lauderdale County judge didn’t cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White. But records show she approved the state’s request in an order.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.

Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicky White died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
From left to right: Deablo Deshon Lewis, DOB: 6/26/1990; Michael Darnell Peacock, DOB:...
4 Texarkana men arrested for allegedly dealing $5 million worth of drugs; 3 people dead from fentanyl ODs
Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday.
Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 
4 shot after Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Person of interest in custody after shots fired as Hammond High students exited graduation on SLU’s campus
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man injured in Garden Valley shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, dialed 911...
911 dispatcher during Buffalo mass shooting said not to whisper, store worker says
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
Southwood High School
Southwood High closed on May 20
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: Important to secure supply chain