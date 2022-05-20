Rain arrives this weekend to cool temperatures down

(KSLA) - Rain will return this weekend and will be heavy at times. There is even a slight risk for severe weather Saturday night. The good news is that this rain will help cool the temperatures back down.

This evening will have a few clouds around, but little to no rain. So, if you are planning on being outdoors, you could get away without an umbrella. Temperatures will be on the warm side and cool to the mid to upper 80s. The winds will also calm down a little bit.

Overnight, there could be some rain around northeast Texas and McCurtain county Oklahoma. These showers will move in from the west, but will quickly fall apart. So many areas will not see any rain at all tonight. Clouds will be increasing overnight, and this will help keep temperatures on the warm side once again. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Saturday will remain dry for the most part during the day, but a couple isolated showers are possible. There will not be rain everywhere, so you should not need to cancel any plans. It’s during the evening when a line of showers and storms will arrive. This is when a cold front will be passing through. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but that will increase Saturday night. Ahead of the cold front, it will still be hot. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Overnight Saturday is when majority of the rain will be passing through. There is now a slight risk for severe weather overnight. This is a level 2 out of 5. Strong gusty winds are most likely followed by large hail. An isolated tornado is possible, but very unlikely. Throughout the night, I would be prepared for heavy downpours that may wake you up.

The rain will continue into Sunday morning, then should wind down in the afternoon. Futuretrack has backed off on the idea of there being rain in the afternoon, but I would still be prepared for a couple showers. Good news is temperatures will be back to below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s! So it will feel much better with the cooler temperatures!

Monday will be nice and cool compared to what it has been like. Highs will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but it shouldn’t effect any plans. It should be nice weather to kick off the work week!

Tuesday is looking to be the wettest of the week. There will be more scattered showers and storms moving through the ArkLaTex. It will be very heavy rain at times and scattered across the ArkLaTex. Just about anytime during the day has a chance for rain. Rain chances are at 60%. You’ll certainly need your umbrella on this day. This will help out by keeping temperatures on the cool side though. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday will have a little more rain. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though since we could use the rain. I’d expect more of the showers and perhaps a couple storms to be in the morning, then wind down in the afternoon. The rain will also keep temperatures from warming up too much. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday we may take a break from the heavy rain. There could be a stray shower or two, so I left the rain chance at 20%. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with less rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will also be nice and sunny with little to no rain. Temperatures will also be very pleasant and warm up to only the lower to mid 80s. So it will be great weather to end the work week.

Have a great weekend and get ready for some cooler weather!

