Police still looking for suspect in 2020 homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are still working a homicide case from 2020, and they’re hoping to get help from the public.

SPD officials say on Nov. 12, 2020, officers were called out to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive. Derrick Patterson, 29, was found dead from a gunshot wound in his bedroom. Officials say Patterson was killed some time between 12 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to come forward by calling SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

