Miller County Judge seat up for grabs in May election

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Election Day is next week in Arkansas and voters will decide who will lead Miller County for the next four years.

Two candidates are running for the position of Miller County Judge. Cathy Hardin Harrison is the incumbent, and she will be challenged by Ronnie Dancer.

“If you are not happy with the community our preacher used to say, ‘Don’t fuss about it, stand up and do something about it.’ And that is what I’m at today, and that’s why I’m running for Miller County Judge,” said Dancer.

Dancer owns Dancing Ranch, an outdoors meeting venue near Fouke, Ark. He is also a former employee for the county’s road department.

“I have talked to a lot of employees in Miller County and the morale is low at this time and that is something I like to focus on. I feel like if you get the morale up, the quality of work they do will be a lot better then,” he said.

Harrison has spent the last three years as Miller County Judge. She said she is pleased with that the county has achieved during her tenure.

“We’ve come a long way the last three years, but we have a long way to go. We still have a lot we need to do. We still have bridges and roads we still need to replace. We still have a lot of work to be done on the courthouse,” she said.

Harrison said she is proud of what she has accomplished so far.

“I think the biggest accomplishments has been the bridges. We have replaced three bridges, we are getting ready to replace a fourth. I’m proud about the solar farm that should be up and going in about a month,” she said.

Both candidates are running as Republicans. The community can go out an vote on Tuesday, May 24.

