LSU-Shreveport wins NAIA Opening Round in dramatic fashion

Pilots punch ticket to NAIA World Series in dramatic fashion winning 9-7 over Loyola-New Orleans
LSU SHREVEPORT WORLD SERIES - JH
LSU SHREVEPORT WORLD SERIES - JH
By James Hadnot
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -In his only at bat of the entire regional, Jaylin Turner had the biggest hit of the regional.

“I hit it to high and I hit it too far. They weren’t going to catch it,” said Turner.

The hit was a walk-off two-run homer which sent his Pilots to the NAIA World Series. LSU-Shreveport beat Loyola-New Orleans 9-7 and completed their fourth win in three days.

Another huge performance came from Allbry Major. Major hit two, two-run homers in the contest both with huge significance. One tie the contest in the middle innings and the other gave the Pilots the lead late.

The Pilots now travel to Lewiston, Idaho for the NAIA World Series. The world series starts on May 26th.

