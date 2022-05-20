Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say

Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.(Longmont police)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado updated their investigation into the disappearance of a woman in 2018.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen alive by friends in Longmont on March 18, 2018. Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified by law enforcement as a suspect early in their investigation, as reported by KKTV.

In June 2021, Figueroa Jr. was charged with the murder and kidnapping of Gutierrez-Garcia, without her body being found.

Following new information presented to investigators, authorities said they searched an area in Weld County, east of Longmont, on April 28. Human remains were recovered in that area.

On Thursday, the remains were identified as Gutierrez-Garcia through DNA analysis, according to authorities.

“The investigation into Rita’s disappearance and cold-case homicide involved a multi-state investigation, dozens of interviews and search warrants,” authorities wrote in a news release.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Longmont Police Services reportedly said they were grateful to bring Gutierrez-Garcia home to her family.

Gutierrez-Garcia was a mother of three, according to officials.

Authorities said Figueroa Jr. was also sentenced for a different attack involving another woman. His next court date is scheduled for June 3.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool

Latest News

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation
KSLA News 12's Doug Warner interviews Inquisitor and Focus S-B Publisher and self-described...
City IT director refuses to say which council member wanted publisher’s emails blocked
Nearly 40 Caddo Parish high school seniors will be honored during a 'signing day' ceremony...
Caddo Schools celebrates future teachers with ‘Signing Day’ ceremony
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting