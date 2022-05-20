Getting Answers
Fundraiser to support NWLA foster families on May 21

By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of children across Louisiana are in the state’s foster system — and at the core of this critical need are loving foster families. To support these compassionate individuals, a Bossier non-profit, Unite Ministries, is teaming up with the Department of Children and family services for a foster family fundraiser.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Location: Life United Church, Shreveport
    • This is only open to local foster families, not the public
    • Though the general public is unable to attend, donations supporting the effort can be made here
  • Time: Noon - 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21
  • Registration: Email Lynn.Buffington.DCFS@LA.gov

According to 2021 data from the Department of Children and Family Services, there were 5,749 children collectively served last year in foster care. In northwest Louisiana, 674 children were cared for in foster care.

