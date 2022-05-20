Front finally rolls in this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and heading into the weekend we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the region out ahead of a cold front. Today and not it appears Saturday will continue to be in the low to mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to 100 degrees. While we could see a couple of storms late tonight for the northern ArkLaTex, it won’t be until Saturday night that we could truly see widespread wet weather that will help drive our temperatures down for Sunday along with with more scattered wet weather. Heading into next week we are tracking more rain chances as our hot and dry pattern gets flipped, at for a period, to a wetter and cooler one. Specifically Tuesday and Wednesday we are looking particularly wet as a low pressure system develops to our north.

We are tracking 'feels-like' temperatures that will be right around the 100 degree mark for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, as we have been saying for the past three weeks, you want to make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting another hot day with highs in the mid-90s this afternoon along with ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to the 100 degree mark. While during the day we should be sunny, tonight we are tracking the potential for some isolated thunderstorm activity for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex during the later evening hours.

As we go through the weekend we are expecting some ups and down with the forecast. First during the day Saturday it appears that only will we be dry, but also still staying very hot with high temperatures that will continue to be in the low to mid-90s. But during the evening hours we are expecting a line of thunderstorms to start moving into the region from our northwest as the cold front moves in, bringing isolated strong and severe storms, with hail and strong winds being the big threats. Once we get to Sunday we are tracking hit and miss showers and storms throughout the day along with much cooler weather with highs around the 80 degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week we will continue to settle into a new pattern as we are tracking more chances for rain and storms for the region. We should though see a break on Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. But Tuesday more showers and storms will be rolling in thanks to a developing low and front to our northwest. Expect widespread showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday causing our temperatures to again be around the 80 degree mark or even slightly cooler. While we are tracking wet and cooler weather, don’t expect the humidity to drop as the added moisture will help to keep the mugginess in the air.

In the meantime, get ready to sweat once again for your Friday! Have a great weekend!

