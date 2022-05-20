City council to consider latest draft of redistricting map

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is considering a proposed redrawing of district lines in the city due to a number of population shifts revealed by the 2020 Census.

The biggest changes could be seen in Districts D and E. Both districts saw big increases in population numbers. Meanwhile, District A saw a 12.5% drop in population, while District F also saw a decrease in population of 10.8%.

BREAKDOWN OF POPULATION CHANGES

DISTRICT A: -12.5% (Tabatha Taylor)

DISTRICT B: No change (LeVette Fuller)

DISTRICT C: No change (John Nickelson)

DISTRICT D: +24% (Grayson Boucher)

DISTRICT E: +14.5% (Dr. Alan Jackson Jr.)

DISTRICT F: -10.8% (James Green)

DISTRICT G: No change (Jerry Bowman Jr.)

Within District E, the current map has the following population breakdown:

30.17% - White / 38.9% Black (people 18+)

35.15% White / 56.4% Black (overall)

The proposed map would have the following population breakdown of District E:

33.89% White / 35.4% Black (people 18+)

39.67% White / 51.54% Black (overall)

District D also grew substantially with the 2020 Census. According to the proposed map, that district stands to lose areas north of 70th Street (area would move into District C) and west of Line Avenue (area would move into District E). If the proposed map passes, District D would go from approximately 64% White to about 67% White, meaning the Black population would shift from around 36% to about 33%.

Councilman Boucher says one of the reasons for a new district map is because all of the districts have to be within 5% of each other in regards to population; his district surpassed that number. Boucher says if passed, the map would change how the city is represented.

”I would prefer Plan 3, which actually made District E more of a racially equitable district; it was going to be almost split with African Americans and Caucasians. That plan just kind of fell by he wayside and we’re kind of where we’re at with this. So overall, I’m optimistically happy about it, but I think there were better plans out there,” Boucher said in an interview with KSLA Friday, May 20. ”You’re going to have five districts with this map. They’re going to be predominantly Black and you’re going to have two districts that are going to be predominantly White. We’re in a 60/40 city, so it should be 4/3, but that’s not the way it’s looking it’s going to be. So that’s something I hope we can talk through as a council to try and get a little bit closer.”

KSLA reached out to all the city’s council members prior to publishing this story. Here’s how they responded:

Tabatha Taylor: No comment

LeVette Fuller: Will comment at a later date

John Nickelson: Did not return our call

Dr. Alan Jackson Jr.: No comment

James Green: Did not return our call

Jerry Bowman Jr.: Did not return our call

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 at 3 p.m. At the meeting, the proposed map will be discussed, but not voted on until three weeks later. Councilman Boucher says he hopes to have a public meeting to get feedback from his constituents during that time. Click here for the full agenda for the council meeting.

The new district map must be submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office by June 22.

