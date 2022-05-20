Getting Answers
Caesars Sportsbook releases odds for every Saints game this season

Saints open their 2022 season in Atlanta. New Orleans is a 4-point favorite in the game.(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints season opener is months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start getting in bets on their upcoming season.

Caesars Sportsbook released odds on the Saints entire 2022 regular season schedule.

The Saints are favorites in six contest this upcoming season. That includes both matchups with the Panthers and Falcons.

The Saints open the 2022 regular season in Atlanta as 4-point favorites. New Orleans is 1-8 in season openers against the Falcons.

The Black and Gold are underdogs in nine games. Both matchups with the Bucs the Saints are ‘dogs, and Tampa Bay is a 7-point favorite when they host New Orleans. That’s the biggest underdog number for the team.

Two matchups are pick’em, Vikings in London, and when the Saints host the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Here’s the full season of Saints spreads:

Week 1: Saints (-4) at Falcons

Week 2: Saints (+4) vs Bucs

Week 3: Saints (-2) at Panthers

Week 4: Saints (Pick) vs Vikings (London)

Week 5: Saints (-4.5) vs Seahawks

Week 6: Saints (+1) vs Bengals

Week 7: Saints (+2) at Cardinals, Thursday Night Football

Week 8: Saints (-1) vs Raiders

Week 9: Saints (Pick) vs Ravens, Monday Night Football

Week 10: Saints (+1) at Steelers

Week 11: Saints (+3) vs Rams

Week 12: Saints (+4.5) at Niners

Week 13: Saints (+7) at Bucs

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Saints (-6) at Falcons

Week 16: Saints (+2.5) at Browns

Week 17: Saints (+3) at Eagles

Week 18: Saints (-3.5) vs Panthers

