Balentine Ambulance Services honor first responders during Nat’l EMS Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - EMS Rising to the Challenge is the theme for 2022′s National EMS Week.

This year, National EMS Week is observed from May 15 to May 21.

The nation is honoring frontline heroes who are dedicated to providing emergency medicine daily. In northwest Louisiana, one of the most recognized emergency medical companies is Balentine Ambulance Services.

Balentine has spent the week showing appreciation to their first responders. One day employees received gift cards while Thursday evening their families were treated to a steak dinner.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

