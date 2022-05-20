Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Balentine Ambulance Services honor first responders during Nat’l EMS Week

In 2022, National EMS Week is observed from May 15 to May 21.
EMS Week is celebrated May 15-21
EMS Week is celebrated May 15-21(Tammy Gray)
By Domonique Benn
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - EMS Rising to the Challenge is the theme for 2022′s National EMS Week.

This year, National EMS Week is observed from May 15 to May 21.

The nation is honoring frontline heroes who are dedicated to providing emergency medicine daily. In northwest Louisiana, one of the most recognized emergency medical companies is Balentine Ambulance Services.

Balentine has spent the week showing appreciation to their first responders. One day employees received gift cards while Thursday evening their families were treated to a steak dinner.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
From left to right: Deablo Deshon Lewis, DOB: 6/26/1990; Michael Darnell Peacock, DOB:...
4 Texarkana men arrested for allegedly dealing $5 million worth of drugs; 3 people dead from fentanyl ODs
Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday.
Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Southwood High School
Southwood High closed on May 20

Latest News

jaydon
INTERVIEW | Jaydon Mickens, Superbowl champion
national
INTERVIEW | Casey McBeth & Tammy Gray, Celebrating National EMS Week
All proceeds will go to Clay Moock's family.
Haughton High hosts powderpuff football battle to raise funds for BAFB explosion victim
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
62-year-old chimpanzee at Chimp Haven dies after 11 years at wildlife sanctuary