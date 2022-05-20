Getting Answers
4 puppies dead after being left in the sun in closed plastic box outside of Shreveport shelter, Humane Society says

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the person who dropped the puppies off was...
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana says the person who dropped the puppies off was driving the vehicle pictured above.(Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana)
By Rachael Thomas and Kori Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four puppies are dead after being left outside of an animal shelter in Shreveport, reportedly inside of a Rubbermaid container with the lid on.

On Thursday, May 19, the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana posted on its Facebook page that someone left a Rubbermaid container with four puppies inside outside of the Shreveport shelter on Linwood Avenue for more than five hours. The shelter claims the person did not ring the doorbell or come inside, or notify anyone they’d left the puppies there.

Initially, two of the puppies were still alive; the vet says they were suffering from parvo, hookworms, coccidia, anemia, and low glucose levels. The shelter posted an update on Friday, May 20, stating the shelter’s vet tried to save them, but it was too late.

The Facebook post claims shelter staff called police around 3 p.m., wanting to file a report, but officers with the Shreveport Police Department allegedly refused to make a report, saying it wasn’t a police matter and no crime was committed. In Louisiana, a person commits cruelty to animals if they act in a criminally negligent manner and “mistreats any living animal by any act or omission whereby unnecessary or unjustifiable physical pain, suffering or death is caused to or permitted upon the animal.”

According to Humane Society staff, following several requests, SPD eventually made a police report, but only after the women in the video allegedly returned to the shelter, demanding staff remove the video showing the puppies getting dropped off from Facebook. Shelter staff say SPD issued the women a warning, ordering them not to set foot on shelter property again.

KSLA has also submitted a request for SPD’s incident report on the case. As we learn new details, we’ll continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

