Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Clerk of Court, Ureka Black has changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity after a hearing at the Caddo Court House on Thursday, May 19.

Black was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for allegedly throwing two of her children off the Cross Lake Bridge in 2021. Joshua Black, 10-months-old, died from the incident and his 5-year-old brother was injured.

Black initially pleaded not guilty to the charges on Jan. 27. Another hearing will take place on August 4.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.