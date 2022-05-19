Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

What do these eye-catching billboards mean?

From atop an 18-wheeler to the pit of a halved avocado
“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney...
“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney Gordon McKernan’s face in the pit of a halved avocado. Do you know what they mean? Have you seen them in your area?(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Have you seen those billboards as you travel about Shreveport and wondered what they mean?

“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney Gordon McKernan’s face in the pit of a halved avocado.

They’re catching the attention of many.

And for the most part, the billboards have been met with words like “genius,” “awesome,” “pretty amazing,” “hilarious,” “interesting” and “pretty clever” in the comments on the attorney’s Facebook page.

Do you know what these billboards mean? Have you seen them in your area?
Do you know what these billboards mean? Have you seen them in your area?(Source: KSLA News 12)

So KSLA’ News 12′s Tayler Davis went out to ask folks what the billboards mean.

“I honestly don’t know,” one man said.

“La..vo..cat,” a woman enunciated with a smile punctuated by laughter.

“He likes guacamole,” opined another man on the street.

“L’ advocat? Well, I don’t know quite what that’s supposed to mean,” another woman said.

“Advocado mmm hmmm,” surmised one gentleman, “they must don’t want you to eat ‘em or something.”

One thing’s for certain, the billboards are gaining attention.

“It’s an interesting advertisement for sure, and it’s one you’ll take note,” one woman said.

The attorney’s office said it used the French word to pay tribute to Louisiana’s rich French history.

A post both on the firm’s website and Facebook page explains:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say

Latest News

What does this eye-catching billboard mean?
City admits to blocking media emails
City admits to blocking emails from Shreveport columnist
Customers talk about pain at the pump
Customers talk about pain at the pump
Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony held in Shreveport
Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony held in Shreveport