Rain and cooler temperatures return this weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be back on the return starting this weekend. This will help cool temperatures back down to at or below average for late May. Despite the rain, it won’t be a washout this weekend.

This evening will be nice and dry with no rain. The sky should be free any any clouds. Temperatures though will still be hot initially then very warm. It will be in the 90s before sunset, then will drop to the mid 80s. Even the southerly winds will continue through the evening.

Overnight, a few low-lying clouds will build their way into the ArkLaTex. There will not be any rain, so we will start off your Friday on a dry note. With the winds continuing out of the south and the humidity remaining high, temperatures will only cool to the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will be more of the same. It will be hot and dry with a few passing clouds. There is a 10% chance of rain in the evening though. So during the day it should be nice and dry with afternoon sunshine. Most of the rain will be around the I-30 corridor, but all the rain should quickly wind down before hitting northwest Louisiana overnight. Right now there is a marginal risk for severe weather for a slim part of northeast Texas. Strong winds and large hail are the most likely threats.

The isolated rain and storms will temporarily end overnight but will start up again on Saturday. There will not be rain everywhere, but there could be some heavy downpours. I’d say it will be mostly in the evening with a line of showers and storms. This is when a cold front will be passing through. So during the day you should be good to go for any outdoor plans. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day, but that should increase Saturday night. Ahead of the cold front, it will still be hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

The rain now looks more likely Sunday. So, if you’re planning anything outdoors, Saturday is the day to do so. There should be scattered showers in the morning on Sunday, then will see more activity on radar in the afternoon. Good news is temperatures will be back to below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s! The bad news though is that the humidity does not look to go down much at all. It will still be cooler, but the air will feel very stuffy and not as comfortable.

Monday will be nice and cool compared to what it has been like. Highs will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but it shouldn’t effect any plans. It should be nice weather to kick off the new work week!

Tuesday is looking to be the wettest of the week. There will be more scattered showers and storms moving through the ArkLaTex. It will be very heavy rain at times. Just about anytime during the day has a chance for rain. You’ll certainly need your umbrella on this day. This will help out by keeping temperatures on the cool side though. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday may have a little more rain. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though since we could use the rain. That will also keep temperatures from warming up too much. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday we may take a quick break from the heavy rain. There could be a stray shower or two, so I left the rain chance at 20%. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with less rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Have a great rest of the week and get ready for some cooler weather!

