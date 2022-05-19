Mansfield man dies following Logansport crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a crash that took place late Wednesday night.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway 191. That’s just south of Pierce Road.

Jon Temple, 40, of Mansfield was not wearing a seatbelt. He was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 GMC Sierra, driven by Temple, was traveling north on LA Hwy 191. For reasons still under investigation, Temple exited the roadway and struck a tree.

The Crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

So far in 2022, LSP Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths.

