Mansfield man dies following Logansport crash
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a crash that took place late Wednesday night.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway 191. That’s just south of Pierce Road.
Jon Temple, 40, of Mansfield was not wearing a seatbelt. He was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
The Crash remains under investigation.
So far in 2022, LSP Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths.
