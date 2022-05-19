Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Mansfield man dies following Logansport crash

Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway...
Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway 191. That's just south of Pierce Road.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a crash that took place late Wednesday night.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway 191. That’s just south of Pierce Road.

Jon Temple, 40, of Mansfield was not wearing a seatbelt. He was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The Crash remains under investigation.

So far in 2022, LSP Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say

Latest News

The 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, May...
Shreveport police hold memorial ceremony for peace officers killed in the line of duty
According to projections by The Knot, about 2.6 million weddings are expected to happen this...
YOU’RE INVITED: Wedding boom on the horizon as COVID restrictions end
jim
Jim Taliaferro calls off mayoral campaign
FULL VIDEO: SPD holds Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony
FULL VIDEO: SPD holds Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony