Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Man injured in Garden Valley shooting; suspect sought

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting late Wednesday night, and police are working to find the person who did it.

Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ivy Lane in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood. That’s just south of Sunset Acres.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s major incident report, two people were arguing in the street when a man with long thick braids pulled out a weapon and shot the victim, hitting them in the leg.

The gunman left the scene in a white truck.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say

Latest News

We are tracking scattered showers and storms on the way starting later Saturday and continuing...
Wet pattern starts this weekend
Nearly 40 Caddo Parish high school seniors will be honored during a 'signing day' ceremony...
Caddo Schools celebrates future teachers with ‘Signing Day’ ceremony
City Hall blocks publisher’s emails
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other