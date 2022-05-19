Man injured in Garden Valley shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting late Wednesday night, and police are working to find the person who did it.

Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ivy Lane in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood. That’s just south of Sunset Acres.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s major incident report, two people were arguing in the street when a man with long thick braids pulled out a weapon and shot the victim, hitting them in the leg.

The gunman left the scene in a white truck.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

