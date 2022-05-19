Getting Answers
Lake Charles man creates Facebook page, leads to arrest of an alleged child sex offender

Coats walking out of court
By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man said it took less than two weeks to uncover what he calls a web of secrets into the life of a Mississippi native.

“I’m an online investigator,” Bobby Babin said. “I thought everybody digs on the internet like I dig, but apparently they don’t.”

Authorities said Babin’s digging helped lead to the arrest of Shane Coats, 32, of Petal, Mississippi. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning and arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Coats is accused of one count of sexual battery of a minor under 14, according to the Petal Police Department.

Babin and Coats are both self-proclaimed Juggalos, fans of the Insane Clown Posse. Babin said he started to notice Coats’ questionable behavior at a concert.

“Shane and his wife were there with the 7-year-old [daughter,]” Babin said. “She was on a leash like it was Astroworld. She was big and pregnant and they also had their chihuahua with them. This is not a place for children. People walk around exposed. There’s open drug use everywhere.”

With the blessing and help from the suspect’s own mother, Babin created a Facebook page aimed at exposing Coats’ behavior.

“I messaged her and I said ‘sorry to tell you but I’m doxing your kid,’” Babin said. “This is coming to light. Then we made the victim’s page. That’s when things really kicked off.”

In less than a week, more than a hundred alleged victims reached out to Babin.

Detectives in Mississippi said that page provided victims with an outlet and facilitated their investigation, but the process didn’t come easy.

“There was so many times I wanted to back out,” Babin said. “It was very ugly. It got ugly because as an empathetic person, and a very vivid reader. I read a book and I picture myself there in that situation. The emotions hit me. So every time I would go through one of these testimonies, I was in tears.”

Calling it a perfect storm, Petal Police said there could be more charges pending. Investigators added this is only scratching the surface into more alleged activities.

“I’ve never seen something that looks like that - that’s only in movies, but as much as you think it’s in the movies, it’s in our every day lives and in our circles,” Babin said. “We need to remain vigilant and try to get that stuff out of our community.”

During the initial court appearance today, judges set Coats’ bond at $100,000. If convicted, he could face 40 years to life in prison.

