Heat ahead of unsettled weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track more intense heat humidity on the way for the region with temperatures in the low to mid-90s both today and Friday. In addition to the heat, we continue to expect an unsettled weekend with scattered storms first moving in Friday night, then again later Saturday and continuing through Sunday with locally heavy rain possible. After a lull on Monday we are also tracking more rain and storms on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday as more wet weather would likely be moving across a frontal boundary stalled through the region. Thanks to all of the rain our temperatures are finally trending below average after what will be a scorching first twenty days of May.

We are tracking more scorching weather for the region Thursday with 'feels-like' temperatures that will be close to 100 degrees. (KSLA News 12)

But we still have more heat on the way as you’re getting ready to head out the door this morning so make sure you dress comfortably as more intense heat lies ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning are again in the 70s and will be moving up into the low to mid-90s once again with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be close to 100. Compared to Wednesday we should also see more sunshine across the region further adding to the heat.

As we move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking showers and storms that will be moving into the ArkLaTex. Friday will start off like any other day this week with more intense heat and humidity Friday afternoon with highs in the low 90s and elevated humidity. Starting Friday night ahead of the front we are tracking scattered thunderstorms that will move in for the northern tier of the region with an isolated strong storm possible. Saturday has been trending warmer and drier over the past couple of days as the frontal passage has been moved back into Sunday. The most likely time to see wet weather Saturday would be during the later afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are now likely to still get past the 90 degree mark again Saturday. Sunday now is likely the day with the most widespread shower and storm potential throughout the day along with cooler temperatures with highs around 80.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more unsettled weather on the horizon for the region. Monday should bring somewhat of a lull in the storm potential, but more is on the horizon starting Tuesday. This will be due to a disturbance moving along the frontal boundary that will likely be stalled just to our south. Expect on and off heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and potentially Wednesday as well. The good news is that all of this rain will help to keep our temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s instead of the 90s.

In the meantime, we have to battle the heat for a couple more days. Have a great Thursday!

