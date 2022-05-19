Getting Answers
Haughton High hosting powderpuff football battle to raise funds for BAFB explosion victim

All proceeds will go to Clay Moock's family.
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - There is another chance to help one of the men badly burned in an explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The family of Clay Moock is hosting the inaugural “Tuff Enuff for Powderpuff” battle at Haughton High School on Thursday, May 19. Admission is $2 and gates open at 5 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Moock family for his treatment.

Food trucks will be on site including Uneeda Taco, Dough Boys Pizza, Buc Stop Burger, Happy Belly’s.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 for a live report at the event.

