Gas prices in the ArkLaTex expected to continue to climb into summer months

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of May 19, the national average price for gasoline is $4.58 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s about $0.17 higher than the previous week.

Don Redman with AAA says gas prices are trending upward, and he’s expecting that trend to continue through the summer months.

“This is the time of year we typically see prices go up in May and into summer under normal circumstances, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise if we started seeing prices climb in April and into May as we get ready for the summertime travel; that’s when you have a higher demand. Added to this year are a lot of unusual features that are historic time, and it primarily is the price of crude, which is right now about $110 a barrel,” Redman said. “Earlier this week it was a $120 a barrel. That’s what’s keeping the price of gasoline so high. Oil accounts for about 70 percent of the price of gasoline, so right now, that’s a big factor as to why those prices are so high.”

