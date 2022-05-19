Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

First-ever African American selected as interim president of Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce

Denis Washington
Denis Washington(Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce)
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - “The challenge here is I’m here to support the staff. We have a very experienced staff,” said Denis Washington, interim president and CEO of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce.

In a special meeting, the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected Washington as the interim president and CEO. Washington is the first person of color to hold this position. A native of Vicksburg Miss., Washington moved to Texarkana in 1986; he worked in the banking industry for 34 years before retiring in 2020. Washington says the Texarkana chamber is already moving in the right direction.

“Keep the momentum going with what we already have in place and look at ways in what we can enhance what we are doing, how we can be better support the members. This machine is well-oiled and well-designed and we will work very fine and I hope to keep that going,” Washington said.

Washington replaces Mike Malone, who retired earlier in May. No date has been set for when a permanent replacement will be chosen.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say

Latest News

Ureka Black
Woman accused of throwing children from Cross Lake bridge changes plea
From left to right: Deablo Deshon Lewis, DOB: 6/26/1990; Michael Darnell Peacock, DOB:...
4 Texarkana men arrested for allegedly dealing $5 million worth of drugs; 3 people dead from fentanyl ODs
Gov. Edwards begins signing bills from 2022 Legislative Session
City Hall blocks publisher’s emails