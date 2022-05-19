First-ever African American selected as interim president of Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - “The challenge here is I’m here to support the staff. We have a very experienced staff,” said Denis Washington, interim president and CEO of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce.

In a special meeting, the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected Washington as the interim president and CEO. Washington is the first person of color to hold this position. A native of Vicksburg Miss., Washington moved to Texarkana in 1986; he worked in the banking industry for 34 years before retiring in 2020. Washington says the Texarkana chamber is already moving in the right direction.

“Keep the momentum going with what we already have in place and look at ways in what we can enhance what we are doing, how we can be better support the members. This machine is well-oiled and well-designed and we will work very fine and I hope to keep that going,” Washington said.

Washington replaces Mike Malone, who retired earlier in May. No date has been set for when a permanent replacement will be chosen.

