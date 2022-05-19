Getting Answers
Demolition begins on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall

Crews started the demolition of Kirby Smith, a 55-year-old residence hall at LSU, on May 19,
Crews started the demolition of Kirby Smith, a 55-year-old residence hall at LSU, on May 19, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Demolition got underway on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall Thursday, May 19.

While plans originally called for the 13-story residence hall to be imploded, workers are instead using high-reach equipment to tear down the building one floor at a time.

More than 20,000 LSU students have lived in Kirby Smith since it first opened in 1967, the university said.

The building also served as transition headquarters for two Louisiana governors – Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2007 and current Gov. John Bel Edwards.

LSU says the building was no longer needed after the university opened two new residence halls named Camellia and Azalea.

