Demolition begins on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Demolition got underway on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall Thursday, May 19.

While plans originally called for the 13-story residence hall to be imploded, workers are instead using high-reach equipment to tear down the building one floor at a time.

More than 20,000 LSU students have lived in Kirby Smith since it first opened in 1967, the university said.

The building also served as transition headquarters for two Louisiana governors – Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2007 and current Gov. John Bel Edwards.

LSU says the building was no longer needed after the university opened two new residence halls named Camellia and Azalea.

