Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer

By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport released a statement on Thursday, May 19 regarding the management of SPAR pools.

The release stated the following:

“Today, the company that was originally awarded the contract to manage SPAR pools, declined the City of Shreveport’s offer. Procedures outline that we move to the next proposal, but it was determined that the company was non-responsive due to its failure to provide accurate information in the documents that were submitted. Specifically, this company failed to disclose any and all litigation that they were involved in over the past five years. The City of Shreveport and SPAR are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for local youth this summer.”

Tension regarding who would manage Shreveport’s pools this summer began after an area company expressed confusion over their proposal being rejected over an out-of-state company. Shelley McMillian with ROCK SOLID said they have been running the city’s pools for more than 10 years. However, a letter of intent was submitted to USA Management, which is based in Atlanta.

Several companies submitted applications for the job, but only qualified applications were reviewed and scored by a committee.

The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer.

KSLA has reached out to the City of Shreveport to clarify whether ROCK SOLID was the company that did not disclose the alleged documentation needed, and if it was USA management that declined the offer. We’re waiting to hear back word from them.

RELATED
Drama surrounding management of Shreveport’s community pools continues; owner of ROCK SOLID claims retaliation
Who will manage Shreveport’s pools this summer?

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say

Latest News

Crews started the demolition of Kirby Smith, a 55-year-old residence hall at LSU, on May 19,...
Demolition begins on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall
5 ways to save money on utility bills this summer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gas prices in the ArkLaTex expected to continue to climb into summer months
All proceeds will go to Clay Moock's family.
Haughton High hosting powderpuff football battle to raise funds for BAFB explosion victim