City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport released a statement on Thursday, May 19 regarding the management of SPAR pools.

The release stated the following:

“Today, the company that was originally awarded the contract to manage SPAR pools, declined the City of Shreveport’s offer. Procedures outline that we move to the next proposal, but it was determined that the company was non-responsive due to its failure to provide accurate information in the documents that were submitted. Specifically, this company failed to disclose any and all litigation that they were involved in over the past five years. The City of Shreveport and SPAR are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for local youth this summer.”

Tension regarding who would manage Shreveport’s pools this summer began after an area company expressed confusion over their proposal being rejected over an out-of-state company. Shelley McMillian with ROCK SOLID said they have been running the city’s pools for more than 10 years. However, a letter of intent was submitted to USA Management, which is based in Atlanta.

Several companies submitted applications for the job, but only qualified applications were reviewed and scored by a committee.

The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer.

KSLA has reached out to the City of Shreveport to clarify whether ROCK SOLID was the company that did not disclose the alleged documentation needed, and if it was USA management that declined the offer. We’re waiting to hear back word from them.

