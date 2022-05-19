Caddo Schools celebrates future teachers with ‘Signing Day’ ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nearly 40 Caddo Parish graduating seniors will be honored and celebrated Thursday afternoon, as they prepare to ‘sign’ with a college or university. But, these students aren’t committing to competing in athletics, as is the case in many signing day ceremonies.

These students are ‘signing off’ on becoming teachers.

“We are so honored to be developing the next generation of future educators,” said Karen Peace, a Caddo Parish teacher recruiter. “Educators are the beginning of all other professions, so we want to celebrate those kids who are committing now to the profession when they finish college.”

Representing nearly a dozen Caddo high schools, these inspiring and motivated seniors completed the district’s ‘Teaching Professions’ course, which gives the students real-world, hands-on experience in a classroom.

“When I first got here, I wasn’t sure I wanted to be a teacher, I just thought it would be fun,” said Promise Whitlock, who is soon graduating from Caddo Magnet High School and desires to teach either kindergarten or algebra. “When I took the class, it gave me the drive to do it.”

The course, which is instructed at the Caddo Career and Technology Center, also equips rising educators with six transferable college credits upon completion.

“It is re-energizing for those of us working in the profession for a very long time to be around young people who want to make a difference in lives of other kids,” Peace added. “It’s one thing to be a student in a classroom, but it’s a whole other thing to learn what happens on the backside.”

Whitlock, who will be attending Louisiana Tech University, said the ‘Teaching Professions’ course reinforced her desire to become an educator.

“If you want to do something, you should,” she added. “I think if you want to do education, you should.”

Colleges and universities from across Louisiana will be represented at the 2:30 p.m. ‘signing day’ ceremony, including:

Bossier Parish Community College

Centenary University

Dillard University

Grambling University

Louisiana Tech University

LSU Shreveport

Northwestern State University

Southeastern Louisiana University

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Louisiana at Monroe

University of New Orleans

University of North Texas

Southern University Baton Rouge

The ceremony is taking place at Independence Stadium’s skybox.

