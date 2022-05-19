Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

ArkLaTexans react to rising gas prices

“The gas prices, I think eventually they will go down,” one woman said
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high, pushing prices at the gas pump to painful heights. For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gas prices have now broken records for nine days in a row.

And for the first time, AAA says, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is more than $4 in every state. The national average is $4.56 a gallon.

In some states like California, motorists are being charged more than $6 a gallon.

For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says

KSLA News 12 spoke with some of you who are saying it’s impacting your everyday travels.

“I just filled this truck up and it was $143.20. Last year, it was running about $85,” one man said.

“I just got a truck and it cost me 85 bucks to fill it now instead of what it used to cost when I had a six-cylinder,” a woman told KSLA News 12.

One man noted that while prices may rise, his income does not.

“My money come in once a month and it’s the same thing every month. And the gas going up is going to make that check smaller.”

One woman is optimistic that this too shall pass.

“The gas prices, I think eventually they will go down,” she said. “We know that this is a high travel time. Most people are going on vacation. So it’s just something we all have to go through.”

Gas Prices

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old was struck in the leg by a stray bullet fired during a gun battle the night of May...
Child hit by stray bullet fired during gun battle at Shreveport apartment complex
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say

Latest News

“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney...
What do these eye-catching billboards mean?
What does this eye-catching billboard mean?
City admits to blocking media emails
City admits to blocking emails from Shreveport columnist
Customers talk about pain at the pump
Customers talk about pain at the pump