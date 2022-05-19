ArkLaTexans react to rising gas prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gas prices have now broken records for nine days in a row.

And for the first time, AAA says, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is more than $4 in every state. The national average is $4.56 a gallon.

In some states like California, motorists are being charged more than $6 a gallon.

KSLA News 12 spoke with some of you who are saying it’s impacting your everyday travels.

“I just filled this truck up and it was $143.20. Last year, it was running about $85,” one man said.

“I just got a truck and it cost me 85 bucks to fill it now instead of what it used to cost when I had a six-cylinder,” a woman told KSLA News 12.

One man noted that while prices may rise, his income does not.

“My money come in once a month and it’s the same thing every month. And the gas going up is going to make that check smaller.”

One woman is optimistic that this too shall pass.

“The gas prices, I think eventually they will go down,” she said. “We know that this is a high travel time. Most people are going on vacation. So it’s just something we all have to go through.”

