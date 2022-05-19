Getting Answers
ArkLaTex mayor accused of sexual battery

Summons issued for Zwolle mayor to appear in court over allegations involving a city employee
By Curtis Heyen and Andrun Fisher
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex mayor is accused of sexual battery.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office handled a misdemeanor court summons for Mayor G.J. “Pie” Martinez to appear in court over allegations involving a city employee.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Zwolle Police Chief Daniel Thomas about allegations of inappropriate conduct by an employee who is believed to be an employee at City Hall.

The Sheriff’s Office got the case April 12.

Sheriff’s investigators interviewed the complainant and the mayor.

Following the investigation, the summons was issued.

Now Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett’s office is reviewing the case.

If it’s deemed to be prosecutable, the district attorney said, the next step would be arraignment.

And if the case goes to trial, it would be tried before a judge because it’s a misdemeanor charge.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

