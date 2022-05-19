Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

5 ways to save money on utility bills this summer

(KYTV)
By Kori Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Millions of Americans are seeing surging utility bills, with hikes on everything from fuel to electricity.

As we head into summer months, your wallet could take a hit as you try to cool down your home. The natural gas market is largely driving up huge hikes on fuel, oil, propane and electricity. However, consumer experts say the war in Ukraine is also adding fuel to the fire.

Here are five ways to cut costs on your bill:

  1. Use your dishwasher. While it does use electricity, it saves on water and energy. The California Energy Commission says that could save you an average of 5,000 gallons of water each year.
  2. Ditch the thermostat and use a fan. A fan uses 10 percent of the energy that a central air conditioner does.
  3. Switch to smarter bulbs. LED bulbs use at least 75 percent less than incandescent lighting.
  4. Use cold water when you wash laundry. Consumer reports say 90 percent of the electricity used to wash a load of clothes goes toward heating the water.
  5. Check your air ducts. Holes, clogs and leaks can lose around 20 percent of the HVAC’s efficiency.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gas prices in the ArkLaTex expected to continue to climb into summer months
Crews started the demolition of Kirby Smith, a 55-year-old residence hall at LSU, on May 19,...
Demolition begins on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall
All proceeds will go to Clay Moock's family.
Haughton High hosting powderpuff football battle to raise funds for BAFB explosion victim
ArkLaTex mayor accused of sexual battery