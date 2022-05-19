Getting Answers
4 Texarkana men arrested for allegedly dealing $5 million worth of drugs; 3 people dead from fentanyl ODs

From left to right: Deablo Deshon Lewis, DOB: 6/26/1990; Michael Darnell Peacock, DOB:...
From left to right: Deablo Deshon Lewis, DOB: 6/26/1990; Michael Darnell Peacock, DOB: 4/1/1985; Terrance Lamar Peacock, DOB: 3/2/1991; and Justin Marshall Owens, DOB: 3/15/1982(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Four men from Texarkana have been arrested on alleged drug and firearm crimes.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brit Featherston announced the following arrests on Thursday, May 19:

  • Deablo Deshon Lewis, AKA Pablo Lew, 31
  • Michael Darnell Peacock, AKA Fruit, 37
  • Terrance Lamar Peacock, AKA T, 31
  • Justin Marshall Owens, 40

A federal grand jury indicted the four men back on March 10. According to the indictment, starting in November of 2018 and continuing through March of 2022, the four men allegedly conspired with each other and others to distribute fentanyl, meth, U-47700, and marijuana. They also allegedly carried, used, and possessed firearms during this time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says as a result of their actions, three people died and another was seriously injured. Officials say the four men are responsible for dealing around $5 million worth of drugs.

“The counterfeit oxycodone pills--sometimes known as ‘blues’ or ‘M30s’--that were distributed in the Texarkana area contain deadly fentanyl,” said Featherston. “If you, or someone you know, has experienced an opioid overdose as a result of taking one of these round blue pills--stamped with ‘M’ on one side and ‘30′ on the other--please contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116. Increasingly, we are seeing more street drugs with deadly fentanyl added to them…and it is killing the users. More people need to be aware of this increasing trend that can kill the recreational drug user. Simply put, one pill can kill!”

If convicted, the men could face anywhere from 25 years to life in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

