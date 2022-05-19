Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue...
Man dies after having been shot outside Southern Avenue residence
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 that he'll run for...
Shreveport mayoral candidate suspends campaign; announces run for city council
Eric Scott Shirley
Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say

Latest News

FILE - Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first...
McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US
City Hall blocks publisher’s emails