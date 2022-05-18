YOU’RE INVITED: Wedding boom on the horizon as COVID restrictions end

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As flowers bloom, brides and grooms are heading to the altar at a higher rate in 2022.

According to projections by The Knot, about 2.6 million weddings are expected to happen this year — “the most weddings in recent history.”

“Those that were still hesitant, 2022 seems to be a hot and heavy time for weddings and events,” said Adrianne Paul, the director of events for Skillzplus Entertainment in Shreveport.

According to The Knot, 98% of couples are confident their wedding plans will go on as scheduled.

“The pandemic hit and everything kind of was halted. Even though it kind of released a little bit, people were still kind of hesitant of putting a lot of money into an event that may or may not be canceled,” Paul said. “People are ready to get back out there; they’re ready to start weddings again and enjoying time with their families.”

