VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice

Georgia resident Emma Smith recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. (Courtesy: WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A Georgia woman recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long life to her faith, and for a good reason.

WALB reports she was sent home to die a few years ago after taking a fall. Also, since the pandemic began, she caught COVID twice.

On her 100th birthday, Smith’s family asked for community support amid the pandemic. They asked for 100 cards to be delivered but instead, they ended up being gifted 250!

Smith was born in Alabama and has spent most of her life in the South. She also has a long list of relatives who have crossed or gotten near the century mark.

The 102-year-old said she has not had alcohol or smoked in her life, and nowadays, she’s not up to a lot, but two things that keep her interested are quilting and flowers.

Smith has made over 200 quilts in her life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

