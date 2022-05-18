Turkey and the Wolf chef to appear on Netflix’s Iron Chef

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When New Orleans area foodies log on to Netflix next month they may notice a familiar face.

Mason Hereford, chef and owner of Turkey and the Wolf restaurant on Jackson Ave., is set to appear on Netflix’s Iron Chef series, which drops on June 15, according to the brand’s Instagram page.

In Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, five new Iron Chefs will compete against Challenger Chefs in the grandiose Kitchen Stadium. According to the official synopsis, “The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever ‘Iron Legend.’”

Alton Brown returns as a host alongside Top Chef Season 10 winner Kristen Kish. Mark Dacascos is back as well.

Specializing in sandwiches served with creative flair, Turkey in the Wolf has been on the national radar for the last several years. In 2017, Bon Appetit Magazine declared them the Best New Restaurant in America.

