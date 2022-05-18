Texarkana first responders honored for EMS Appreciation Week

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - It’s a special day in the ArkLaTex for the men and women who protect and serve when emergencies arise.

The twin cities of Texarkana, Ark. and Texas made a joint proclamation declaring May 18 EMS Appreciation Day.

“When 911 is dialed and there is an emergency and everybody is running away, they are running toward the danger and that’s why we appreciate them,” said Dr. Matt Young, first responder.

Young teamed with businesses to honor Texarkana first responders with a free meal as part of National Emergency Medical Service Week.

“We want them to know, and their families to know, how much we respect them and they are putting their life on the line every time they respond,” Young said.

Organizers for the event said around 275 meals were served to police officers, fire fighters and paramedics. For these first responders, they say the event proved to be a morale booster.

“It shows how our community supports the efforts of first responders and we are super appreciative of it,” said James Atchley with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

EMS Week was established in 1974 by then President Gerald Ford. This year’s theme is “Rising to the Challenge.”

“We don’t do our jobs in anticipating appreciation, but it is sure nice to get it when they do stuff like this for us,” said Chris Black with the Texarkana Texas Fire Department.

